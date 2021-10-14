Troubles Mount For Atty Murdaugh With $4M Theft Charges

By Jack Karp (October 14, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Embattled South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday for allegedly swiping $4.3 million in settlement money from the sons of his former housekeeper, who died at his home. Alex Murdaugh, who was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing millions in settlement funds from the sons of his deceased housekeeper, is at the center of multiple criminal investigations, including for murder. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File) Murdaugh was taken into custody at a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida, on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to a statement issued by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The charges...

