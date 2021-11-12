Biden Taps Ex-FDA Boss Califf To Lead Agency Again

By Emily Field (November 12, 2021, 11:58 AM EST) -- After months of delay amid the coronavirus pandemic, the White House on Friday announced that President Joe Biden is nominating former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf to lead the agency again. Califf was commissioner in the final year of the Obama administration, after easily winning confirmation in the U.S. Senate in February 2016. He held the post until President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. Previously, he had been the agency's deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco, overseeing all related units, including the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, the Center for Devices and Radiological...

