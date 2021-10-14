Milbank Wants Junior Attys In Office More Post-Reopening

By Emily Lever (October 14, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Milbank LLP is the latest BigLaw firm to announce it will reopen its offices in early November and let employees enjoy remote work during the holidays — but it's also calling on junior attorneys to put in extra time in the office, according to a Thursday report. Milbank attorneys based in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., are to return to in-person work starting "as soon as possible," but by Nov. 8 at the latest, and will be required to spend three days a week at the office, according to a memo first published by legal blog Above The Law. But...

