Prosecutors Warn Calif. Court Order Is 'Dangerous Precedent'

By Sarah Martinson (October 15, 2021, 1:02 PM EDT) -- More than 70 current and former elected prosecutors on Friday urged a California appellate court to overturn a trial court's decision declining to allow the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to withdraw previously requested sentencing enhancements, saying the ruling sets a "dangerous precedent." The group told the appeals court in a brief spearheaded by the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution that the Los Angeles County Superior Court's refusal to withdraw sentencing enhancement undermines Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's authority to enact officewide policy changes that were a part of his election campaign. The trial court decision undermines Gascón's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS