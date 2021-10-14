Software Firm Cerego Hit With Records Request In Chancery

By Leslie Pappas (October 14, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A director of an adaptive learning platform that uses artificial intelligence to boost student outcomes sued the San Diego-based company in Delaware's Court of Chancery Thursday, alleging that its board and officers are withholding information "to cover up the company's mismanagement." Kellogg "Kelly" Barbey asked the court to compel Cerego Inc. to produce the documents under Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law, which allows stockholders and directors to inspect a corporation's books and records if they suspect potential wrongdoing. The complaint did not make any specific allegations, other than to say that the company "has been a victim of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS