Solar Developer Fights Insurer On Pollution Policy Trigger

By Morgan Conley (October 15, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A renewable energy company told a Rhode Island federal court that its insurer shouldn't be able to trigger an exemption on a pollution claim based on the company's decision to pivot away from building a solar facility. Revity Energy LLC said in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Nautilus Insurance Co. should indemnify and compensate Revity for the costs of cleaning up glass and buried solid waste that was discovered at a property Revity purchased with the intent to construct a solar facility. According to the complaint, Nautilus' estimate of the response costs for cleaning up the site would exceed the policy's...

