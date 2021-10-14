DC Circ. Unsure If Rebate Rule Hurt Radioactive Drug Makers

By J. Edward Moreno (October 14, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Thursday questioned whether a trade association has established that its members have been injured by the federal government's determination that radiopharmaceutical products are outpatient drugs covered under the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program. According to the Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, its members have been harmed by the 2016 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule because they now are obligated to report radiopharmaceuticals to the Medicaid rebate program and are subject to steep fines for noncompliance. The council is appealing a November 2019 decision from U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton granting HHS summary judgment in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS