Vote On 1st Circ. Pick Tees Off Week's Action On Judges

By James Arkin (October 15, 2021, 10:06 AM EDT) -- Democrats have teed up Senate floor and committee action on several judicial nominees the week of Oct. 18 as they seek to maintain the quick pace of confirmations for President Joe Biden's court picks. The Senate will vote Monday on confirmation of Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí, Biden's pick for the First Circuit. Democrats have also set up floor debate on Christine P. O'Hearn, a nominee for the District of New Jersey, which would mean a likely vote on her nomination later in the week. The Judiciary Committee has also scheduled a hearing Thursday to vote on two appellate court nominees who...

