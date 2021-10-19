Firms Gird For Court Battles Over FTC Fake-Review Fines

By Christopher Cole (October 19, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission recently warned hundreds of companies that they face potentially hefty fines if they post fake endorsements and reviews, a move that has corporate lawyers bracing to fend off a potential onslaught of FTC penalties. After the U.S. Supreme Court recently curbed the FTC's power to seek monetary relief in district court, industry lawyers say they are keeping a close watch on the agency's attempt to find other ways to punish firms for false marketing and other practices that hurt consumers. As an alternative, the FTC is trying an old weapon: its statutory power under the FTC Act's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS