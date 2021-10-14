11th Circ. Denies Lin Wood's Sanctions Bid Against Ga. Bar

By Hailey Konnath (October 14, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday shot down a sanctions bid from controversial right-wing attorney L. Lin Wood Jr., who'd accused State Bar of Georgia disciplinary board members of "frivolously" trying to dismiss his challenge to their request that he undergo a mental health evaluation. The three-judge panel denied Wood's sanctions motion in a brief order without elaborating on their rationale. The members of the state bar disciplinary board had argued that Wood's case should be tossed because an appeal that Wood filed in the case is based on a dispute that the court already ruled on. At issue is the complicated...

