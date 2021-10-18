Irish Insurers Under Pressure As Reforms Cut Injury Claims

By Martin Croucher (October 18, 2021, 2:29 PM BST) -- The government of Ireland has urged insurers to slash premiums after a report found that payouts on claims have fallen by 40% in the past year after civil justice reforms were introduced. Leo Varadkar, the country's minister for enterprise, trade and employment, said on Friday that the falling numbers are a sign that the government's wide-ranging plan to cut insurance costs for consumers was starting to pay off. A report by Ireland's Personal Injuries Assessment Board, published on the same day, found that the average award for a personal injury claim fell by 40% in April to September, compared with the same...

