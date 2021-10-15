Banks Still Reporting Significant Libor Exposures, EBA Warns

By Silvia Martelli (October 15, 2021, 5:07 PM BST) -- Banks still have €50 trillion ($58 trillion) in derivatives exposures tied to Libor and face high transition risks as the scandal-plagued benchmark rate goes out of service in two months, the Europe Union's banking watchdog warned. The transition away from the benchmark, which will be completed by the end of the year, "bears elevated risks" because the London Interbank Offered Rate still underpins banks' daily business, including valuation and risk management, the European Banking Authority said on Thursday. "Transitioning away from ceasing benchmark rates to new [risk-free rates] poses a potential key risk for financial markets in general and for banks...

