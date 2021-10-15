FCA Chair Charles Randell To Step Down In 2022

By Martin Croucher (October 15, 2021, 2:31 PM BST) -- The chairman of the Payment Systems Regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority has resigned, the government said on Friday, as the City watchdog continues with a major internal transformation. Charles Randell, who was appointed to oversee the City watchdog and the Payment Systems Regulator in 2018, has resigned, the government has said. (iStockPhoto/Davide Gandolfi) Charles Randell, who was appointed to oversee both watchdogs in 2018, will step down from his posts in spring 2022, HM Treasury said. His departure follows a major major internal shakeup at the FCA under Nikhil Rathi, who took the job of chief executive at the regulator last year....

