FCA Fines, Bans Pensions Adviser Over Reckless Guidance

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 15, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- The City watchdog said on Friday that it has handed a former financial adviser a £116,000 ($160,000) fine and given him a lifetime ban from working in the industry for providing reckless and unsuitable pension-switching recommendations to vulnerable consumers. Omar Hussein, a former director and senior financial adviser at the now-defunct pension-switching firm Consumer Wealth Ltd., recommended that clients move their existing retirement savings into risky portfolios when doing so was often unnecessary and not in their best interest, the Financial Conduct Authority said. Hussein has been banned for life from working in financial services. His fine of £116,000 was reduced...

