Australian Regulator Lets AusNet Mull $7.4B APA Bid

By Benjamin Horney (October 15, 2021, 8:40 AM EDT) -- Australian energy company AusNet Services will reopen talks about a potential AU$10 billion ($7.4 billion) takeover by APA Group after an Australian regulator ruled Friday that an exclusivity agreement the target had with a competing bidder will expire next week. AusNet Services Ltd. has been dealing with takeover interest from the two suitors since last month. APA first made a proposal on Sept. 1, and about 20 days later, Canada's Brookfield Asset Management lobbed a roughly AU$9.58 billion bid. APA Group, a New South Wales-based energy infrastructure asset operator, then made a competing offer that was valued slightly higher, only to see...

