Reality TV Star, Others Acquitted As £3M Fraud Trial Collapses

By Richard Crump (October 15, 2021, 4:50 PM BST) -- A former British reality TV star and five other people were acquitted of fraud charges over an alleged £3 million ($4.1 million) diamond scam on Friday after the Crown Prosecution Service's case collapsed mid-trial as it emerged that prosecutors had failed to disclose evidence to the defense. Lewis Bloor, a former star on the "The Only Way is Essex" reality TV show, and five others have been acquitted of fraud over an alleged £3 million ($4.1 million) diamond scam. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images) Judge Adam Hiddleston directed the jury at Southwark Crown Court to deliver not guilty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS