BakerHostetler Latest To Target January Office Reopening

By Justin Wise (October 15, 2021, 12:56 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler is planning to fully reopen its offices in January 2022, the firm told Law360 on Friday, joining a slew of BigLaw firms that have moved their official return dates to the next calendar year. Starting next week, however, the firm will begin encouraging all personnel to work in its offices on Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of 2021, a spokesperson said. The firm, which has more than 900 attorneys across its 17 U.S. offices, is targeting Jan. 4 for the full reopening. The decision makes BakerHostetler the latest BigLaw firm to plan for a hybrid fall return to its offices,...

