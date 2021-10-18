Fed. Circ. Won't Eye Decision Upholding Teva Cancer Drug IP

By Adam Lidgett (October 18, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't rethink a panel's refusal to invalidate patents for Teva's cancer drug Bendeka, cementing a loss that Apotex and Mylan sustained at a lower court in a fight related to generics. The appellate court on Friday denied a request by Apotex and Mylan that the full Federal Circuit reconsider a panel's one-line decision affirming a Delaware federal court's finding that the patents were valid. The Friday denial was also short and didn't give any further reasoning. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, the company from which a Teva unit licensed the patents, has said upholding the claims at issue will keep a...

