Biden Group Split Over Draft Report Knocking Court-Packing

By Jimmy Hoover (October 15, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A draft report criticizing court-packing proposals has divided President Joe Biden's bipartisan commission studying possible reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court. Liberal commissioners were caught off guard by the draft report, while conservatives thought it didn't go far enough in condemning the idea. During an all-day public meeting Friday, the commission debated the roughly 200 pages of draft "discussion materials" released the previous day exploring the positives and negatives of different proposals to "reform" the Supreme Court. The sections of the draft report were prepared by smaller working groups for the commissioners to deliberate over before submitting a final product to Biden...

