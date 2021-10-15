ITC Ends IP Fight Over Food Service Equipment Imports

By Grace Dixon (October 15, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission refused to block five Chinese companies' imports of food service equipment that Illinois Tool Works and three affiliates claim is built on intellectual property stolen by former senior employees. Illinois Tool Works Inc., Vesta Global Ltd., Vesta (Guangzhou) Catering Equipment Co. Ltd., and Admiral Craft Equipment Corp. had accused Chinese manufacturers of importing fryers, convection ovens, griddles, charbroilers, hot plates, stock pots, ranges and cheese melters that essentially duplicated their own products for less using stolen proprietary information. The ITC on Thursday backed an administrative law judge's finding that the companies failed to prove a domestic...

