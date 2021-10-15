Travel Trade Association Denied Tax-Exempt Status

By Emlyn Cameron (October 15, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A trade association that promotes travel and tourism does not qualify for tax-exempt status because it isn't operated exclusively for tax-exempt purposes, the Internal Revenue Service said in a letter ruling released Friday. In Letter Ruling 202141024, the IRS said the organization does not qualify for tax-exempt status under Section 501 of the Internal Revenue Code because its activities include promoting businesses that are part of its membership and coordinating international events for the travel industry, so it isn't operated solely for exempt purposes. The ruling was issued July 13. --Editing by Vincent Sherry. ...

