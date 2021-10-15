British Asset Manager Wins Signoff For Bitcoin ETF

By McCord Pagan (October 15, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Jacobi Asset Management said Friday it received approval from Guernsey regulators to launch a bitcoin-based exchange traded fund, which would be among the first such ETFs in the world and comes before any American counterpart has hit the market. London-based Jacobi said in a statement it received signoff by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission for its "tier one" ETF, which it plans to list on Cboe Europe but is still subject to approval by the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. "The Jacobi bitcoin ETF will finally bring digital assets wholly into the mainstream investment infrastructure with the support of the leading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS