Zydus Infringed AstraZeneca's Diabetes Drug IP, Judge Rules

By Craig Clough (October 15, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge held Friday that Zydus Pharmaceuticals infringed an AstraZeneca patent for a diabetes drug, saying Zydus failed during a four-day bench trial to prove that any of the asserted claims were obvious. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews wrote in a 10-page ruling that Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., the New Jersey arm of India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd., infringed AstraZeneca's drug Farxiga in an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of the drug. The judge said the evidence shows the scientific elements and methods present in the claims would not be obvious to person having ordinary skill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS