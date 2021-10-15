Rosen Law Firm To Lead Class In Robinhood MDL

By Katryna Perera (October 15, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge appointed the Rosen Law Firm PA on Friday to lead multidistrict litigation that alleges stock-trading app Robinhood caused more than $10 billion in market capitalization losses after its customers were hit in January with trading restrictions on certain stocks. Rosen beat out Bursor & Fisher PA, which had also filed a bid in July to serve as lead counsel. According to Friday's order, Robinhood user Blue Laine-Beveridge will serve as lead plaintiff. Laine-Beveridge claims he lost nearly $122,400 in connection with Robinhood's decision to restrict trading in certain stocks that surged during a trading frenzy earlier this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS