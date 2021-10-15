Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rosen Law Firm To Lead Class In Robinhood MDL

By Katryna Perera (October 15, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge appointed the Rosen Law Firm PA on Friday to lead multidistrict litigation that alleges stock-trading app Robinhood caused more than $10 billion in market capitalization losses after its customers were hit in January with trading restrictions on certain stocks.

Rosen beat out Bursor & Fisher PA, which had also filed a bid in July to serve as lead counsel.

According to Friday's order, Robinhood user Blue Laine-Beveridge will serve as lead plaintiff. Laine-Beveridge claims he lost nearly $122,400 in connection with Robinhood's decision to restrict trading in certain stocks that surged during a trading frenzy earlier this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!