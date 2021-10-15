Pa. Senate Bill Would Legalize, Tax Cannabis

By Asha Glover (October 15, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of Pennsylvania senators introduced legislation that would legalize adult recreational marijuana use in the state and impose a tax that could generate as much as $1 billion in annual revenue. S.B. 473, introduced this week by Sens. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, and Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, would legalize the possession and consumption of cannabis in Pennsylvania. It would also impose a 6% sales tax on cannabis and cannabis products and a 10% excise tax on adult use dispensaries. "After almost a year of working with Sen. Street, advocacy groups and constituents, we have introduced S.B. 473, which we believe is...

