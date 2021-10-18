Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Md. Judge Refuses Sanctions In Superfund Cleanup Case

By Jonathan Capriel (October 18, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has reminded counsel for both sides to remain civil and professional in her order that denied a sugar company's request to sanction those behind a lawsuit seeking cleanup costs of hazardous substances at Baltimore-area landfills.

While attorneys for the 68th Street Site Work Group and American Sugar Refining Inc. said the other committed finable offenses, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said on Friday that sanctions are not warranted and that both sides need to calm down.

"The parties are reminded, in this case as in every case, to treat opposing counsel with professionalism and civility," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!