Md. Judge Refuses Sanctions In Superfund Cleanup Case

By Jonathan Capriel (October 18, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has reminded counsel for both sides to remain civil and professional in her order that denied a sugar company's request to sanction those behind a lawsuit seeking cleanup costs of hazardous substances at Baltimore-area landfills. While attorneys for the 68th Street Site Work Group and American Sugar Refining Inc. said the other committed finable offenses, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said on Friday that sanctions are not warranted and that both sides need to calm down. "The parties are reminded, in this case as in every case, to treat opposing counsel with professionalism and civility," the...

