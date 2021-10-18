EU Could Delay Duplicate Disclosure Rules For 6 Months

By Najiyya Budaly (October 18, 2021, 1:10 PM BST) -- The European Parliament has set out proposals to delay until the end of June 2022 disclosure rules for fund managers that will oblige them to duplicate information that they provide to investors, after the sector called for more time. The Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs proposed changes to the European Commission on Friday. The updates will mean asset managers do not have to submit so-called key investor information documents to investors until June 30 next year, under the European Union directive on Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities. Investment companies were due to begin writing the documents, which set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS