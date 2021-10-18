Insurers Say Changes To Supervisory Reporting Will Cost

By Irene Madongo (October 18, 2021, 3:24 PM BST) -- European insurers warned on Monday about the cost of the sector's regulator's plans to introduce "mostly unnecessary" changes to reporting documents that firms have to submit to supervisors under the Solvency II Directive. Insurance Europe, the trade body for the sector, said that the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's proposed changes to supervisory reporting and public disclosure documents are "disproportionate." The trade body also warned that the changes would result in additional costs for insurance firms, which would ultimately be passed on to customers. The regulator has "introduced significant and mostly unnecessary changes" in current quarterly reporting requirements, and also...

