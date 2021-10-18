Ex-Hong Kong Leader Urges Local Boycott Of Mayer Brown

By Justin Wise (October 18, 2021, 12:04 PM EDT) -- The former leader of Hong Kong is calling for local and mainland China businesses to boycott Mayer Brown LLP over its decision to stop representing the University of Hong Kong in its effort to remove a statue commemorating the Tiananmen Square Massacre on its campus. C.Y. Leung, who was chief executive of the special administrative region from 2012-2017, blasted the firm in a series of Facebook posts over the weekend, claiming it had bowed to American and European political pressure and could no longer be trusted. Former Hong Kong leader C.Y. Leung, speaks during a Foreign Correspondent Club lunch event in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS