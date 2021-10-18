Ex-FTC Consumer Protection Leader Joins BakerHostetler

By Jack Rodgers (October 18, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Daniel Kaufman, former acting director of the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Protection Bureau, will end a more than 20-year career in public service to join BakerHostetler, the firm announced Monday. Kaufman is joining the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. His first day was Monday. Kaufman first joined the FTC in 1998 as a staff attorney, investigating businesses' marketing and advertising campaigns as part of the agency's Division of Advertising Practices. He will continue working in that arena with BakerHostetler's Digital Assets and Data Management team, advising clients on federal processes and helping businesses stay compliant with those...

