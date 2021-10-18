NY Giants Must Face Suit Claiming GC Made Strangle Threat

By Bill Wichert (October 18, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday said the New York Giants cannot escape a fired video director's whistleblower suit over purported workplace violence complaints after attorneys traded barbs over his claims that the team's general counsel threatened to "strangle" him if he shared confidential information. In denying a motion from the Giants and general counsel William J. Heller to dismiss David Maltese's Conscientious Employee Protection Act complaint, Superior Court Judge Estela M. De La Cruz brushed aside their argument that the suit misrepresented Heller's remarks, a point that the parties' attorneys tussled over during Monday's phone hearing. The motion is akin...

