Former Del. Chancellor Bouchard Joins Paul Weiss As Partner

By Rose Krebs (October 18, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Former Delaware Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard believes he still has much left to give the legal community as he enters the next phase of his career by joining global firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP as a partner in its litigation department. Bouchard, 60, who retired from the Chancery Court bench earlier this year, is joining the firm as partner starting Tuesday, he told Law360. After stepping down as chancellor, he said he took a few months to rest and map out his goals for the next part of his career. "I think I still have something to give,"...

