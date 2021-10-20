FERC Cases Lead Off DC Circ.'s In-Person Hearings

By Khorri Atkinson (October 20, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit is planning to resume in-person oral arguments Dec. 1 after being forced to hold hearings virtually since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three cases on the docket include two challenges to rulings by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In a brief public notice, the appellate court said protocols for in-person hearings are forthcoming and will be posted on its website, and that an audio feed will be live-streamed to the public on the court's YouTube channel, except when sealed material is being discussed. The first three cases the court will hear in person when its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS