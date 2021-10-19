Dentons Adds 2 Ex-Wilson Sonsini Tech Lawyers

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 19, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Dentons has snagged another technology lawyer from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, its second acquisition from the firm in two months, the firm announced Monday. The firm hired Allison Bender, who was of counsel at Wilson Sonsini and began her career at the office of general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security. She will join the firm's venture technology and emerging growth companies practice. Bender joins a month after the firm hired Angela Bernardi, who was a senior counsel at Wilson Sonsini, as a partner in the venture technology and emerging growth companies practice. Bernardi is based out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS