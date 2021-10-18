NJ Bar President Escapes Atty's Suit Over City Contract

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 18, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- New Jersey State Bar Association President Domenick Carmagnola has shed a claim that he and his firm sabotaged another lawyer's payment for conducting a workplace investigation for the city of Clifton, following a state judge's ruling that the allegation was merely a "bare conclusion." In a ruling read into the record Wednesday, Passaic County Superior Court Judge Bruno Mongiardo dismissed the claim by the Law Offices of Nicholas J. Palma in a case involving alleged conduct that predates Carmangola's induction as bar association president earlier this year. The judge concluded there were "no facts to support the bare conclusion" that Carmagnola...

