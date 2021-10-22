Gibson Dunn Snags Private Equity Team From Vinson & Elkins

By Irene Madongo (October 22, 2021, 1:21 PM BST) -- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP has recruited a team of three partners from Vinson & Elkins LLP in London in a move to strengthen its private equity business in the City and beyond. Robert Dixon, Alice Brogi and Federico Fruhbeck are active in private equity areas including the move from carbon-based to greener activities, transportation and telecommunications. They also work in investments connected to climate change, Gibson Dunn said. The three lawyers will continue to focus on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, covering areas such as environment, social and governance, the law firm said. Barbara L. Becker, chair and managing partner of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS