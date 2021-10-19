Greenberg Traurig Snags Shareholder From Gair Eberhard

By Madison Arnold (October 19, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig PA announced it added a shareholder to its Miami office, snagged from boutique Chicago firm Gair Eberhard Nelson Dedinas Ltd. The global law firm announced the hiring of Thomas R. Heisler late last week. Heisler is the latest in a string of new hires for Greenberg Traurig in recent weeks. "In the past 18 months, we have continually expanded our litigation practice to meet increased client demand, and Tom's trial experience is a welcome addition to our team," shareholder Brigid F. Cech Samole, co-chair of the Miami litigation practice, said in a statement. Heisler practices business law in areas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS