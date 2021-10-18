Armstrong Teasdale To Boost Associate Pay In 2022

By Matt Perez (October 18, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- St. Louis-based Armstrong Teasdale LLP will raise its associate starting salaries in January of next year, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Monday, joining several other firms increasing associate pay across markets. The firm notified associates of a pay bump last week, according to a report Monday by legal blog Above the Law. The raise is for first-year associates, though increases are reportedly expected for prior classes of associates as well. Its billable hour target of 1,900 and its bonus structure will remain the same, according to the report. "We annually review starting associate salaries as well as our full package of...

