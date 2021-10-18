Dechert Hits Rare Drama In Common Discovery Snafu

By Christopher Crosby (October 18, 2021, 6:34 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP's bombshell admission that it belatedly found incriminating text messages from a former partner created an explosive courtroom drama in its high-profile battle with a former client, but attorneys say late evidence due to IT mistakes is all too common in high-stakes litigation. When ex-Dechert partner Neil Gerrard was forced to deny lying under oath earlier this year as part of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s malfeasance case after new text messages emerged, attorneys for the Kazakh miner demanded to know why the law firm had failed to disclose them sooner. A case involving the former head of corporate crime at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS