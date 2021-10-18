Pa. Panel Lets Voting-Machine Security Lawsuit Continue

By Matthew Santoni (October 18, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Two election-security groups and voters can continue seeking decertification of voting machines used in three Pennsylvania counties based on claims the machines could be insecure or expose voting information. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania denied most of the state's objections to the suit Monday, saying the National Election Defense Coalition, Citizens for Better Elections and 13 voters had sufficiently sustained their claims about the ExpressVote XL machine's alleged vulnerabilities risking the petitioners' votes not being counted properly. According to the suit, then-Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar ignored or overlooked parts of the state's Election Code when she approved in 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS