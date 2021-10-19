Jan. 6 House Panel Recommends Contempt For Bannon

By James Arkin (October 19, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday evening recommending the House of Representatives find former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee. The vote represents an escalation in the committee's efforts to get cooperation from witnesses as it investigates the riot. The committee subpoenaed Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump, last month to produce documents and subsequently appear at a deposition. Bannon's attorney told the committee in a letter that he had been notified of Trump's intent...

