Legal Sector Adds 4,700 Jobs In October

By Matt Perez (November 5, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. legal sector added 4,700 jobs in October, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, continuing a steady increase in employment this year as the delta variant surge of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside and the industry looks ahead at office reopenings. Employment numbers in the legal services industry rose to a total of 1.15 million in October, with year-over-year growth of 2.9%. The numbers continue a trend of slow recovery in the industry. In September, 5,300 legal services jobs were added. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1636128049234'); var vizElement =...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS