FDA Clears 1st Drug Interchangeable With AbbVie's Humira

By Adam Lidgett (October 18, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given Boehringer Ingelheim the green light to launch an interchangeable biosimilar to AbbVie Inc.'s blockbuster immunosuppressant Humira. The Friday approval of Boehringer Ingelheim's Cyltezo as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira means pharmacists will be allowed to swap out pricier biologics for Cyltezo without the prescriber's approval, according to the FDA. The designation marks just the second time that the agency has approved an interchangeable biosimilar, after the FDA's July approval of Viatris' insulin medication Semglee as an interchangeable biosimilar for Sanofi's Lantus. "The biosimilar and interchangeable approval pathway was created to help increase access...

