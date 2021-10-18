Hemp Co. Urges Court To End Supplier's Suit Over $1.2M Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (October 18, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A natural ingredients manufacturer has urged a federal court to toss a Colorado hemp supplier's suit over a failed $1.2 million business deal, saying the supplier's hemp clearly didn't have the THC and CBD levels required by a contract the companies inked. Manufacturer Layn USA Inc. and its affiliate Hemprise LLC said in a motion for summary judgment filed Friday that it followed the contract in rejecting the purportedly noncompliant hemp provided by the plaintiffs, Colorado hemp supplier Moose Agricultural LLC and Colorado Hemp Solutions LLC. Hemprise said that 167 of 173 analysis certificates showed either THC levels that were 0.3%...

