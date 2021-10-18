Importer Wants 'Hoverboards' Spared From China Tariffs

By Alex Lawson (October 18, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- An importer of so-called hoverboard scooters has sued the federal government in the U.S. Court of International Trade, arguing that its products were unfairly swept up in the Trump-era retaliatory tariffs against China. 3BTech Inc. told the CIT on Friday that its self-balancing electric scooters, known popularly as "hoverboards," should not have been subject to the government's 25% levy on certain imports from China. The company said that its imports should be considered toys rather than modes of regular transportation. "The subject self-balancing electric scooters are designed and principally used for amusement, diversion, and/or play, rather than practicality," 3BTech wrote in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS