Law Firm Leasing Reached Pandemic-Era High In Q3

By Andrew McIntyre (October 19, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Large law firms in the third quarter had the most active period since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as measured by aggregate space leased, with firms focusing on the long term and seeking to lure attorneys back to the brick-and-mortar office, according to a Tuesday report by brokerage firm Savills Inc. Firms that use 20,000 or more square feet of space leased a combined 2.1 million square feet in the third quarter, up from 1.4 million square feet in the second quarter, according to the report. That figure had held steady at 1.8 million square feet leased in quarters one...

