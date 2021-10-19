CIT Backs Feds' Objections To Requests In $3.4M Fraud Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (October 19, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed U.S. Customs and Border Protection's objections to dozens of information requests from a clothing importer in a $3.4 million fraud dispute, saying the agency's distrust of its own records was sufficient grounds to object. Greenlight Organic Inc., which is fighting CBP's third attempt at allegations that it engaged in a multiyear import fraud scheme, has cried foul over the agency's refusal to respond to more than 100 of Greenlight Organic's requests for information on its clothing entries. CBP objected to an entire section of requests, saying it didn't have the information needed to respond,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS