Senate Confirms Longtime Puerto Rican Judge To 1st Circ.

By James Arkin (October 18, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí to the First Circuit by a 52-41 vote Monday, making him the sixth appellate court judge to win Senate approval since President Joe Biden took office. Judge Gelpí is a longtime federal judge, having been appointed by former President George W. Bush to the District Court for the District of Puerto Rico in 2006 after five years as a magistrate judge. He's been the chief judge on the court since 2018. He will be just the second judge of Hispanic origin and the second judge from Puerto Rico to serve on the First Circuit....

