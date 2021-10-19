Pensions Lifeboat Fund Pays £1B To Members In 12 Months

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 19, 2021, 11:15 AM BST) -- Britain's pensions lifeboat fund has said it paid out £1 billion ($1.4 billion) to its members in the 12 months to March 2021, marking the highest yearly payout to date. The Pension Protection Fund, which supports staff benefit plans if a sponsoring employer collapses, said on Monday that it paid out to 179,500 retirees in the last financial year. The lifeboat fund has also boosted its reserves in the last year, despite concerns that the financial woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would cause damage for a second consecutive year. The fund's reserves increased to £9 billion in the 12 months ending this...

