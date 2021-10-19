ECB Sets Out Objectives For 2022 Climate Stress Test

By Najiyya Budaly (October 19, 2021, 2:40 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank has told finance companies what information it expects them to submit next year about their green policies as it seeks to assess how exposure to polluting industries is harming the sector. The eurozone's central bank published a template on Monday setting out what data lenders must submit about their exposure to climate change risks. The ECB said it is looking for qualitative information from banks on their current framework to test their exposure to polluting industries. The central bank is also asking for data from banks on their exposure to industries working in carbon and greenhouse gases....

